Dr. Bradley Black, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (11)
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Black, MD

Dr. Bradley Black, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.

Dr. Black works at Pediatric Eye Care Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Black's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Calais Dermatology Associates
    5220 Flanders Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 766-3437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Bradley Black, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861541575
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • IU Health University
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Black works at Pediatric Eye Care Center in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

