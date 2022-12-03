Dr. Bradley Boelkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boelkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Boelkins, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dearborn, MI.
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-4405MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Helen Devos Children's Hospital (allergy & Immunology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-8150
Henry Ford Medical Center - Sterling Heights3500 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Hts, MI 48310 Directions (586) 977-9936
SHMG Allergy & Immunology - Grand Rapids3271 Clear Vista Ct NE # MC9047, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7125
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Dr. Boelkins was an excellent provider to follow-up with. For one, I've never had a doctor who was so punctual. Two, Dr. Boelkins knew my health history and my chart information in a manner demonstrating he was prepared and cared, which I also find to be incredibly rare. And thirdly, he explained things in a very understandable manner for my level of health literacy and spent the time asking about my questions/concerns without making me feel rushed out.
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Boelkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
