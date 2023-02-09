See All General Surgeons in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Bradley Boone, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (26)
Map Pin Small Georgetown, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Boone, MD

Dr. Bradley Boone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Boone works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boone's Office Locations

    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - Georgetown
    3201 S Austin Ave Ste 255, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 501-4287
    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons
    1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 459-8753
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Advantage
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • TPA
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Bradley Boone, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730151457
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Medical Cneter
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    • Parkland Hospital
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • University of The South
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boone has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

