Dr. Boop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Boop, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Boop, MD
Dr. Bradley Boop, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Boop's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr Fl 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boop took his time with me and listened. I strongly recommend him. I will be back.
About Dr. Bradley Boop, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033145792
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boop using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boop has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Boop. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.