Dr. Bradley Bowdino, MD
Dr. Bradley Bowdino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Omaha, NE.
MD West One - Omaha8005 Farnam Dr Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-4111MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Franciscan Healthcare
- Methodist Hospital
- Pender Community Hospital
- Providence Medical Center
- West Holt Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Bowdino's office got me scheduled earlier than other offices were able and then they were even able to move my appt up a week! And when you are in pain that week makes a big difference. So far, so good with results from surgery. Staff was polite and facility was nice.
- University Of Nebraska
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bowdino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowdino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowdino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowdino has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowdino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowdino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowdino.
