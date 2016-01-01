See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Bradley Broussard, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Broussard, MD

Dr. Bradley Broussard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Broussard works at Cape Fear Orthopedics in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Broussard's Office Locations

    Cape Fear Orthopedics
    4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 801, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 484-2171
    Cape Fear Orthopedics
    6000 Ramsey St Ste 108, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 484-3332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital
  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Ganglion Cyst
Hip Pointer Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Avascular Necrosis
Broken Neck
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
De Quervain's Release
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hip Sprain
Knee Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sports Medicine Related Procedures
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Bradley Broussard, MD
    About Dr. Bradley Broussard, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    • 1457325110
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Seton Hall University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Broussard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broussard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broussard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broussard works at Cape Fear Orthopedics in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Broussard’s profile.

    Dr. Broussard has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broussard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broussard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broussard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broussard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

