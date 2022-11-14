Dr. Bradley Carofino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carofino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Carofino, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Carofino, MD
Dr. Bradley Carofino, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Carofino works at
Dr. Carofino's Office Locations
-
1
AOS - Princess Anne Health Complex1975 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 321-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists - Chesapeake733 Volvo Pkwy Ste 300, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 321-3300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carofino?
good
About Dr. Bradley Carofino, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194904474
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carofino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carofino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carofino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carofino works at
Dr. Carofino has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carofino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
266 patients have reviewed Dr. Carofino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carofino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carofino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carofino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.