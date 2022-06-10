Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Champagne works at
Locations
Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 340-8881Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Champagne is brilliant and I’m very grateful to him for saving my quality of life. He operated on me 12 years ago and I go back yearly for checkups. He has empathy and is a genius surgeon! Kind to his patients also! I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champagne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champagne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
