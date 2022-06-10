See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Champagne works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Fairview Hospital
    18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8881
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Colectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anorectal Abscess
Colectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anorectal Abscess

Colectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr Champagne is brilliant and I’m very grateful to him for saving my quality of life. He operated on me 12 years ago and I go back yearly for checkups. He has empathy and is a genius surgeon! Kind to his patients also! I am forever grateful.
    Lauren R. Weinstein — Jun 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD
    About Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1154357085
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
    • Fairview Hospital
    • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
    • UH St. John Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Champagne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Champagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Champagne works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Champagne’s profile.

    Dr. Champagne has seen patients for Colectomy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Champagne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Champagne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champagne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

