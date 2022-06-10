Overview

Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Champagne works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.