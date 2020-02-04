Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA.
Dr. Champagne works at
Locations
-
1
Colon and Rectal Clinic of Acadiana102 Drury Ln, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-4911
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Champagne?
He is such a nice doctor who took the time to explain the procedure and help calm my husband’s fears. Very professional yet respectful and easy to talk to as he allowed us to ask all the questions we had. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Bradley Champagne, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1578858288
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champagne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Champagne works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Champagne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champagne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.