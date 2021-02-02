See All Pediatricians in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Bradley Chipps, MD

Pediatrics
2.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Chipps, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Chipps works at Capital Allergy & Respiratory Disease Center, Sacramento, CA in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA and Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Allergy & Respiratory Disease Center, Sacramento, CA
    5609 J St Ste C, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 453-8696
    Capital Allergy & Respiratory Disease Center, Folsom, CA
    1561 Creekside Dr Ste 130, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 453-8696
    Capital Allergy & Respiratory Discease Center
    1451 Secret Ravine Pkwy Ste 150, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 453-8696
    Sutter Sleep Disorder Center Sacramento
    1625 Stockton Blvd Ste 111, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 887-4001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Cough
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Cough

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 02, 2021
    I have been going to doctor Chipps for approx 30 years, He is absolutely the greatest ,I have allergy’s , COPD and use a CPAP machine. He has pulled me out of a lot of bad situations with my health over the years, many times I have called him when I have been in another town or out of the country and ask for advice. I wish that everyone could have a Doctor like him, they would have the BEST.
    Patricia maston — Feb 02, 2021
    About Dr. Bradley Chipps, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073524740
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Chipps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chipps. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chipps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chipps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chipps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

