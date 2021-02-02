Dr. Bradley Chipps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Chipps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Chipps, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Chipps works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Allergy & Respiratory Disease Center, Sacramento, CA5609 J St Ste C, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 453-8696
-
2
Capital Allergy & Respiratory Disease Center, Folsom, CA1561 Creekside Dr Ste 130, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 453-8696
-
3
Capital Allergy & Respiratory Discease Center1451 Secret Ravine Pkwy Ste 150, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 453-8696
-
4
Sutter Sleep Disorder Center Sacramento1625 Stockton Blvd Ste 111, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chipps?
I have been going to doctor Chipps for approx 30 years, He is absolutely the greatest ,I have allergy’s , COPD and use a CPAP machine. He has pulled me out of a lot of bad situations with my health over the years, many times I have called him when I have been in another town or out of the country and ask for advice. I wish that everyone could have a Doctor like him, they would have the BEST.
About Dr. Bradley Chipps, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073524740
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chipps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chipps works at
Dr. Chipps speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chipps. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chipps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chipps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chipps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.