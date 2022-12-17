Dr. Bradley Clark, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Clark, DO
Overview
Dr. Bradley Clark, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 743-5571
Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital2001 W 86th St Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He doesn’t make you feel rushed.
About Dr. Bradley Clark, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
