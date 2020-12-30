Overview of Dr. Bradley Cohen, MD

Dr. Bradley Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Island Surgical & Vascular Group PC in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.