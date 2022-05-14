Dr. Bradley Cohn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Cohn, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bradley Cohn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in South Euclid, OH.
Dr. Cohn works at
Locations
Bradley Cohn DDS4320 Mayfield Rd, South Euclid, OH 44121 Directions (216) 200-4001
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohn is a great dentist and careing My family been patients of his for 30 years . No problems.
About Dr. Bradley Cohn, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, French
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohn accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn works at
Dr. Cohn speaks French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
