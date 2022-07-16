See All Podiatrists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Bradley Copple, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Bradley Copple, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Omaha, NE
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Copple, DPM

Dr. Bradley Copple, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Copple works at Think Aksarben, LLP in Omaha, NE with other offices in Blair, NE, Council Bluffs, IA and Red Oak, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Blayne McCaffrey, DPM
Dr. Blayne McCaffrey, DPM
4.4 (7)
View Profile

Dr. Copple's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Think Aksarben Specialty Pharmacy
    7100 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 506-9030
  2. 2
    Blair Clinic
    812 N 22nd St, Blair, NE 68008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 426-4611
  3. 3
    Council Bluffs Office
    1 Edmundson Pl Ste 500, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 323-5333
  4. 4
    Miller Orthopedic Specialists
    16221 Evans Plz, Omaha, NE 68116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 991-9958
  5. 5
    Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
    2301 Eastern Ave, Red Oak, IA 51566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 623-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Copple?

    Jul 16, 2022
    Dr Copple is a very nice man and spends time listening to you. I would recommend him without hesitation.
    Mary Kenny — Jul 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Copple, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradley Copple, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Copple to family and friends

    Dr. Copple's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Copple

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley Copple, DPM.

    About Dr. Bradley Copple, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962648410
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale University-New Haven Hospital/Va Ct Health Care System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bachelor Of Science In Biological Sciences, University Of Nebraska At Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Copple, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Copple has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Copple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Copple has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Copple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copple.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bradley Copple, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.