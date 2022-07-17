Overview

Dr. Bradley Creel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Creel works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Blairsville, GA, Murphy, NC and Blue Ridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.