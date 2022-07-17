Dr. Bradley Creel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Creel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Creel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 351-9512
Blairsville218 Hospital Dr Ste C, Blairsville, GA 30512 Directions (855) 841-1337
Murphy, NC145 Medical Park Ln Ste K, Murphy, NC 28906 Directions (855) 841-1337
Blue Ridge2855 Old Highway 5 Ste 105, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Directions (855) 841-1337
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Clean facilities. Showed concern
About Dr. Bradley Creel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Creel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Creel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Creel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Creel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.