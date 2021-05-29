Dr. Bradley Culling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Culling, DO
Overview
Dr. Bradley Culling, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Killeen, TX. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Culling works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Care3400 E Central Texas Expy Ste 101, Killeen, TX 76543 Directions (254) 741-6641
First Choice Emergency Room3316 Williams Dr Ste 150, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 244-4272
Advanced Pain Care2000 S Mays St Ste 201, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 244-4272
University Health System4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Culling is brilliant! I definitely recommend him for pain. He gave me a referral that I desperately needed and I definitely appreciate him for that!
About Dr. Bradley Culling, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culling works at
Dr. Culling has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Culling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.