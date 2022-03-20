Dr. Bradley Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Davis, MD
Dr. Bradley Davis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
1
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
2
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Olathe Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Davis and his team were awesome. They not only took great care of my medical issue, but as importantly, made me comfortable and confident in their care. Their communication and follow up was also superb.
About Dr. Bradley Davis, MD
- Urology
- English, French
- 1811989585
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University of Kansas Hospital
- St Luke's Hosp of Kansas City
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
