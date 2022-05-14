Overview

Dr. Bradley Davis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.