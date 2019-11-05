See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Bradley Dowden, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradley Dowden, MD

Dr. Bradley Dowden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. 

Dr. Dowden works at Lafayette Internal Medicine Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dowden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Internal Medicine Clinic LLC
    206 Energy Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 504-3335
  2. 2
    Lafayette Internal Medicine Clinic
    4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 410, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 504-3335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dyslipidemia
Obesity
Nasopharyngitis
Dyslipidemia
Obesity
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyslipidemia
Obesity
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Verity Healthnet

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 05, 2019
    Dr. Dowden is patient and kind. He is very thorough and answers all questions so that you can understand the issues.
    — Nov 05, 2019
    About Dr. Bradley Dowden, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164432415
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Dowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dowden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dowden works at Lafayette Internal Medicine Clinic in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Dowden’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

