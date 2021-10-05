See All Neurosurgeons in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Bradley Duhon, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (35)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradley Duhon, MD

Dr. Bradley Duhon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Duhon works at University of Colorado Cancer Care in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duhon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCHealth Cancer Care Clinic - Lone Tree Medical Center
    9548 Park Meadows Dr Fl 2, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-2200
  2. 2
    Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
    12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 724-2299
  3. 3
    Div of Neurosurgery
    12631 E 17th Ave Ste C307, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 724-2305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Deformities
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Deformities

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Deformities
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Neurostimulation
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Subdural Hemorrhage
Upper Back Pain
Astrocytoma
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Brain Tumor
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Interlaminar Spacer
Medulloblastoma
Neck Pain
Neurosurgical Procedures
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome
Schwannoma
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Bradley Duhon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184810061
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Duhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duhon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duhon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duhon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duhon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duhon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

