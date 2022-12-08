Dr. Dunkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Dunkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Dunkin, MD
Dr. Bradley Dunkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Dunkin works at
Dr. Dunkin's Office Locations
-
1
Ortho Louisville8620 BIGGIN HILL LN, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 364-0902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pomeroy and Rhoads Orthopaedics4331 Churchman Ave Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 364-0902Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunkin?
Dr. Dunkin was very thorough and very nice. Everyone in the office was very nice. I’m glad my nephew Rob brought me there.
About Dr. Bradley Dunkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1942499355
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Orthopaedic Surgery Sports Medicine Fellowship
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- University Of Louisville
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunkin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunkin works at
Dr. Dunkin has seen patients for Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.