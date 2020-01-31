Overview of Dr. Bradley Dyrstad, MD

Dr. Bradley Dyrstad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho and Ward Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dyrstad works at Basin Orthopedic Surgical Spec in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.