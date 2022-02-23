Overview of Dr. Bradley Eli, DMD

Dr. Bradley Eli, DMD is a Pain Management Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. Eli works at Dr. Brad Eli & Associates in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.