Overview

Dr. Bradley Fenster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Fenster works at Accu Clinical Laboratory in Kingston, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA, Plains, PA, Wilkes Barre, PA and Shavertown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.