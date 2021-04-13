Dr. Bradley Fenster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Fenster, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Fenster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Accu Clinical Laboratory610 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 283-5806Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Cardiology - Scranton743 Jefferson Ave Ste 305, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 714-2529
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Neurology670 S River St Ste 203, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 714-2529
Wilkes-barre General Hospital575 N River St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18764 Directions (570) 829-8111
Intermountain Medical Group Dallas176 N Main St, Shavertown, PA 18708 Directions (570) 675-0900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Cardiology - Kingston250 Pierce St Ste 203, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 714-2529
Hospital Affiliations
- Berwick Hospital Center
- Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
The office schedule runs reasonably on time, the office staff is very congenial, and I find the doctor to be very thorough.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952394314
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Fenster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenster has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.