Dr. Bradley Frasier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Frasier, MD
Dr. Bradley Frasier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Frasier's Office Locations
North Coast Urology Med Assocs3609 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 637-2500
Tri-city Medical Center4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frasier is highly professional, personable and extremely effective. I highly recommend him. He performed surgery on me and greatly improved my overall health.
About Dr. Bradley Frasier, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013932045
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frasier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frasier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frasier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frasier has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frasier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frasier speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Frasier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frasier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frasier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frasier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.