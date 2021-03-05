Overview of Dr. Bradley Frasier, MD

Dr. Bradley Frasier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Frasier works at North Coast Urology Med Assocs in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Hesitancy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.