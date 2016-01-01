Overview

Dr. Bradley Frey, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chehalis, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Frey works at Chehalis Dental Care in Chehalis, WA with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.