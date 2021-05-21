Overview

Dr. Bradley Garstang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Garstang works at Liberty Hospital Primary Care Shoal Creek in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.