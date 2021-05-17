See All Ophthalmologists in Emerson, NJ
Dr. Bradley Geller, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bradley Geller, MD

Dr. Bradley Geller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They completed their residency with Strong Memorial Hospital

Dr. Geller works at Bradley D Geller M D P A in Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Geller's Office Locations

    Bradley D Geller M D P A
    466 Old Hook Rd Ste 24E, Emerson, NJ 07630 (201) 265-7515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Floaters
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Floaters

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 17, 2021
    Dr. Geller was caring, knowledgeable and professional. He solved my problem and provided excellent care.
    Scott Pomerantz — May 17, 2021
    About Dr. Bradley Geller, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780607580
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Rochester
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Geller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geller works at Bradley D Geller M D P A in Emerson, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Geller’s profile.

    Dr. Geller has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

