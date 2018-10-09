See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Bradley Glodny, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Glodny, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Glodny works at Tribeca Park Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tribeca Park Dermatology
    32 Ericsson Pl Fl 1, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 374-9750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Tag Removal
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2018
    Dr Glodny is a friendly great doctor. He was referred by my primary doctor. I came to him with a crazy systemic reaction eurithma fultiforme. He helped me out a lot. He is nice on the eyes too!
    John in Teaneck — Oct 09, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Glodny, MD
    About Dr. Bradley Glodny, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326347766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Glodny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glodny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glodny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glodny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glodny works at Tribeca Park Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Glodny’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Glodny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glodny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glodny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glodny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

