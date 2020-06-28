Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Gordon, MD
Dr. Bradley Gordon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Thorek Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Thorek Memorial Hospital850 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 975-6775
Amita Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston355 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (708) 681-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Long wait times and sometimes loud waiting area, though. Friendly staff.
About Dr. Bradley Gordon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more.
Dr. Gordon speaks Spanish.
