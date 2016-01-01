Overview of Dr. Bradley Hall

Dr. Bradley Hall is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Michigan State University|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.