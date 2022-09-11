Dr. Bradley Hardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Hardin, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Hardin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Paulding County Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Parkview Heart Institute11108 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Parkview Hospital Inc.2200 Randallia Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 373-4000
-
3
Parkview Physicians Group Cardiology8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 130, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 266-5700
-
4
Midwest Community Health Associates442 W High St, Bryan, OH 43506 Directions (419) 636-4517
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Paulding County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Hardin for many years. He listens. He communicates. He obviously cares about each patient. You might not like his prognosis, but you can believe it’s accuracy. He is also a very personable individual.
About Dr. Bradley Hardin, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.