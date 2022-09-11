Overview

Dr. Bradley Hardin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Paulding County Hospital.



Dr. Hardin works at Parkview Heart Institute in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Bryan, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.