Dr. Bradley Hersh, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bradley Hersh, DMD

Dr. Bradley Hersh, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY

Dr. Hersh works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hersh's Office Locations

  1
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates
    2100 N Broad St Ste 106, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Dentofacial Anomalies
Maxillary Hypoplasia

Dentofacial Anomalies
Maxillary Hypoplasia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Not only is Dr. Hersh a skilled surgeon, he has a great bedside manner.
    — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Hersh, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1710210133
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Hersh, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hersh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hersh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hersh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hersh works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hersh’s profile.

    Dr. Hersh has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hersh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hersh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hersh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hersh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hersh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

