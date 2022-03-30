Dr. Bradley Hersh, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hersh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Hersh, DMD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Hersh, DMD
Dr. Bradley Hersh, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hersh's Office Locations
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates2100 N Broad St Ste 106, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. Hersh a skilled surgeon, he has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Bradley Hersh, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1710210133
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hersh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hersh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hersh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hersh has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hersh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hersh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hersh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hersh, there are benefits to both methods.