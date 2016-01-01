Dr. Hiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Hiner, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Hiner, MD
Dr. Bradley Hiner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dr. Hiner works at
Dr. Hiner's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group1700 N Rose Ave Ste 470, Oxnard, CA 93030 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Camarillo5051 Verdugo Way Ste 100, Camarillo, CA 93012 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hiner?
About Dr. Bradley Hiner, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1326099151
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hiner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiner works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.