Overview of Dr. Bradley Hobbs, MD

Dr. Bradley Hobbs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Hobbs works at North Alabama Ent in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.