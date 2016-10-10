Dr. Hochstetler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Hochstetler, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Hochstetler, MD
Dr. Bradley Hochstetler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Hochstetler works at
Dr. Hochstetler's Office Locations
Cedar Run Eye Center Pllc3830 W Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 929-3888
The Surgery Center Plc5080 N Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 929-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen two other eye doctors (optometrist and an ophthalmologist) prior to seeing Dr. Hochstetler for my Dry Eye Condition. Dr. Hochstetler did tests on my eyes that the other doctors did not do and made recommendations beyond the over the counter eye drops. Finally I was able to get some relief from this irritating chronic condition through specially formulated omega dry eye supplements that Dr. Hochstetler recommended. Drops alone weren't enough and I felt this doctor had more expertise
About Dr. Bradley Hochstetler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1851383129
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Ophthalmology
