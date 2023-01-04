See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Hubbard works at Baylor Scott & White Uptown Medical Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Brobst, MD
Dr. Robert Brobst, MD
4.7 (171)
View Profile
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
5.0 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
5.0 (488)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Uptown Medical Center
    2727 E Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 443-3000
  2. 2
    Dallas Office
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 370-4813
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Plano Office
    5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 120, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 370-4813

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Medical City Plano
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hubbard?

    Jan 04, 2023
    Dr. Hubbard and staff are the Best! I always felt comfortable, they explained everything to me and what to expect before and after surgery. I was given phone numbers to call if I had any questions or concerns. I never felt like I was a bother to them. I highly recommend Dr. Bradley Hubbard. I felt like I was in good hands. Very Pleased!
    Judy Allen — Jan 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hubbard to family and friends

    Dr. Hubbard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hubbard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD.

    About Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124119854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Southwest Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hubbard has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.