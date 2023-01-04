Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Baylor Scott & White Uptown Medical Center2727 E Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 443-3000
Dallas Office9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 370-4813Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Plano Office5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 120, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 370-4813
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Plano
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hubbard and staff are the Best! I always felt comfortable, they explained everything to me and what to expect before and after surgery. I was given phone numbers to call if I had any questions or concerns. I never felt like I was a bother to them. I highly recommend Dr. Bradley Hubbard. I felt like I was in good hands. Very Pleased!
About Dr. Bradley Hubbard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124119854
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwest Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Rensselaer
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubbard works at
Dr. Hubbard has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.