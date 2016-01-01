Overview of Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD

Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic) in Searcy, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.