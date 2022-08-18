Dr. Irwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley Irwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Irwin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairview Range Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Irwin works at
Locations
St. Luke's Pediatric Associates1012 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 249-7940Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Range Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC) of South Central Wisconsin
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irwin?
Very positive. Took time to explain my need for treatment and a coarse of action.
About Dr. Bradley Irwin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irwin works at
Dr. Irwin has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.