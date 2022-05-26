Dr. Bradley Jacoby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacoby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Jacoby, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Jacoby, MD
Dr. Bradley Jacoby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital.
Dr. Jacoby works at
Dr. Jacoby's Office Locations
Premier Ophthalmology, LLC7170 Highway 278 NE Ste B, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 787-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacoby is the best eye dr., I've ever had... This week I had a very nasty office staff performing test..which is unusual..Thank God for Mr. Charles always kind. caring, and respectful came to the rescue..Thank you Mr. Charles
About Dr. Bradley Jacoby, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174605372
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- University SC
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Auburn University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacoby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Ocular Hypertension and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacoby speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.
