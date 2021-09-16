See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Haddonfield, NJ
Dr. Bradley Johnson, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Johnson, DO

Dr. Bradley Johnson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 513-4124
  3. 3
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 400, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 513-4124
  4. 4
    Jefferson Health Intensivist Group
    18 E Laurel Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 534-4124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypotension
Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypotension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypotension
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alcohol Withdrawal
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Anorectal Abscess
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Infection
Bleeding Disorders
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Breast Pain
Breath Testing
Broken Neck
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Cancer
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Confusion
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Cranial Trauma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ectopic Pregnancy
Embolism
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilia
Epilepsy
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Gout
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Heel Spur
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis C
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hiatal Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Humerus Fracture
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Ileus
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Meningitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2021
    I had all but given up on most Doctors with an onslaught of physical maladies,but upon my only third visit I'd realize this Doctor was literally a God sent. He takes his time and shows the utmost concern about my health and concerns and his unrushed demeanor puts me at peace. I am a retired nurse after 40 years of joyous service! Believe me I know a gem when I see one!
    Francina G. Still — Sep 16, 2021
    About Dr. Bradley Johnson, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience<