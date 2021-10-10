Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Johnson, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Locations
Dr. Bradley R Johnson, PLLC6812 N Oracle Rd Ste 114, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 544-4245
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent! He is compassionate and knows his stuff!
About Dr. Bradley Johnson, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801959309
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
