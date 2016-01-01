See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Bradley Kaufman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (7)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Kaufman, MD

Dr. Bradley Kaufman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.

Dr. Kaufman works at Sea View Hospital Rehabilitation Center and Home in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Fair Lawn, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sea View Hospital Rehabilitation Center and Home
    460 Brielle Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 317-3668
  2. 2
    Earlab Inc.
    11-26 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 796-0300
  3. 3
    Nj Associates in Medicine PA
    31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 796-2255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Cardiovascular Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Bradley Kaufman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730259706
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

