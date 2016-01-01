Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Kaufman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Kaufman, MD
Dr. Bradley Kaufman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
-
1
Sea View Hospital Rehabilitation Center and Home460 Brielle Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 317-3668
-
2
Earlab Inc.11-26 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-0300
-
3
Nj Associates in Medicine PA31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-2255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
About Dr. Bradley Kaufman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1730259706
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.