Overview of Dr. Bradley Kays, MD

Dr. Bradley Kays, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kays works at NEWPORT CENTER MEDICAL GROUP in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.