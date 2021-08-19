Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Keith, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Keith, MD
Dr. Bradley Keith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Keith works at
Dr. Keith's Office Locations
William C. Vogelpohl MD and Bradley J. Keith MD Inc.337 El Dorado St Ste A3, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-4202
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keith has supported me through two births and continues to see me for all of my women’s health needs. He answers his cell phone or text messages on off hours (or on vacation!) and seems to never take a break. He will be at the hospital within minutes of being notified that it is go time. It is almost like he lives there! His office staff is exceptional. I wish I could see him as my primary care doctor. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Bradley Keith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keith works at
Dr. Keith has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.