Dr. Bradley Kendrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Kendrick, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Locations
Bradley T Kendrick MD950 N 19th St Ste 202, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 677-1077
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He performed emergency surgery on me; he was very thorough and I felt safe in his care
About Dr. Bradley Kendrick, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendrick has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendrick.
