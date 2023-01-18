Dr. Bradley Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Klein, MD
Dr. Bradley Klein, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ.
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
Neurology Group of Bergen County1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 208, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0868Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klein is an absolute gentleman. He is so caring, intelligent and his bedside manner is the best I have ever encountered. I have met a lot of doctors over the years in numerous jurisdictions and no doctor compares to Dr. Klein.
About Dr. Bradley Klein, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
