Overview of Dr. Bradley Klein, DO

Dr. Bradley Klein, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Drake University.



Dr. Klein works at Birmingham Maple Clinic in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.