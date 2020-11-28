Overview

Dr. Bradley Knight, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Knight works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.