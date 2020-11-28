Dr. Bradley Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Knight, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Knight, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Knight works at
Locations
-
1
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knight?
Dr. Knight performed cardiac ablation on me in 2010 I was extremely satisfied and have done well till now. I am writing this to try to get a huge thank you to him for his actions concerning my nephews wife, Rebecca. Her problem turned out to be caused by a large cyst and was therefore she did not need ablation. Dr. Knight stayed with her throughout the surgery even though he didn’t necessarily have to. I can’t thank him enough for his commitment to her health and welfare, Sincerely, Jim Enstrom
About Dr. Bradley Knight, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1427162155
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight works at
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knight speaks Dutch.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.