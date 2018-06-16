See All Pediatric Urologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Bradley Kropp, MD

Pediatric Urology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Kropp, MD

Dr. Bradley Kropp, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Kropp works at OKC Kids Urology in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kropp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Okc Kids Urology Pllc
    9900 Broadway Ext Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 286-0755
  2. 2
    Cook Children's Genitourinary Institute
    750 8th Ave Fl 6, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 303-0376
  3. 3
    Cook Children's Genitourinary Institute
    4444 E 41st St Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 303-0376
  4. 4
    717 S Houston Ave Fl 4, Tulsa, OK 74127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 605-8966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Bladder Scan
Circumcision
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Bladder Scan

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2018
    Dr Kropp has been seeing my son now for over 15 years. Very thourough, takes time with patient and parents. His staff is also azmazing (Laurie and Jake).
    Jackie Zimmer in Broken Arrow, OK — Jun 16, 2018
    About Dr. Bradley Kropp, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578531828
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • James Whitcomb Riley Chldns Hospital Ind University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Kropp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kropp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kropp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kropp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kropp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kropp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kropp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kropp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

